Police search for shooter in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter after bullets flew in Northwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning.

Two people were hit by the gunfire near Northwest 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace.

One victim was killed. The second victim was hit in the arm and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

