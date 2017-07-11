Police search for Pembroke Pines teen missing for over a month

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was been missing for over a month.

Police said Kiara Lenene Pommells ran away from her group home and has not been seen since June 7.

Pommells stands between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. She has black and red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black sweat pants. She also has tattoos on her chest.

Police said she is known to frequent the areas of Miami Gardens and Liberty City.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact police at 954-431-2200.

Can you help us locate missing juvenile Kiara Lenene Pommells? She went missing from her group home on June 7. Call 954-431-2200 w any info. pic.twitter.com/ZSLpEbF3Ds — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.