Police search for missing endangered adult

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for a missing and endangered adult.

Livingston Wilson walked away from his residence in the 18700 block of Northeast Third Court at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Wilson is a 77-year-old black male with black and gray hair. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt, blue pants and three fedora hats, one on top of the others.

He is known to frequent Pembroke Pines area. Wilson is endangered and may be in need of services.

If you know anything about this missing person, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

