Police search for Miami elderly man missing for 3 months

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for an elderly man who went missing from Miami in August.

A search is underway for 75-year-old Cristobal Velez.

According to Miami Police, Velez went missing on Aug. 26 near Southwest Fourth Avenue and Sixth Street.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers. He stands at 5 feet and 4 inches with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Velez’s whereabouts, call (305) 603-6300.

