Police search for Florida men who dressed as women to rob Home Depots

WINTER HAVEN Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for two men who dressed up as women to rob two Home Depot stores.

Police are searching for Omar McCrae and Malik Taylor. According to Fox 13, the pair dressed up as women and, along with a third person, robbed a Lakeland Home Depot and stole hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards.

The pair reportedly targeted a second Home Depot in Winter Haven but not before putting a 69-year-old female clerk in a choke-hold.

According to Fox 13, authorities said the pair have extensive criminal histories with previous charges including prostitution, petit theft, criminal mischief and grand theft.

