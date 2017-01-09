Police: Ocean Drive closed due to bomb threat; 2 detained

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed down parts of Ocean Drive as they investigate a bomb threat, Monday evening.

#Breaking: Active PD investigation along Ocean Drive between 8-10 Street, road closed due to posible bomb threat. 2 people detained. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 9, 2017

Just after 7 p.m., Miami Beach Police said, a bomb squad responded to the scene, between Eighth and 10th streets on Ocean Drive, to investigate the threat.

All vehicular traffic is closed in the area.

Update: @MiamiPD Bomb Squad is responding to assist with scene along Ocean Drive between 8-10 Street. More info as we receive it. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 10, 2017

