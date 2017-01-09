Police: Ocean Drive closed due to bomb threat; 2 detained

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed down parts of Ocean Drive as they investigate a bomb threat, Monday evening.
Just after 7 p.m., Miami Beach Police said, a bomb squad responded to the scene, between Eighth and 10th streets on Ocean Drive, to investigate the threat.
All vehicular traffic is closed in the area.
