Police: Little Havana man kidnapped, shot in face

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a South Florida man was kidnapped and shot in the face, earlier this week.

According to investigators, the victim called City of Miami Police, Friday, at around 3:30 p.m., and claimed he had been shot a few days earlier. Friday night, detectives said he was abducted and shot.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene along the 400 block of Southwest Seventh Street, in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Paramedics took the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

Police have detained four people in connection to the case but have not given further details.

