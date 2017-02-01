Police investigate string of car burglaries in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a string of car burglaries in Doral.

According to the Doral Police Department, surveillance video captured three thieves rummaging through several vehicles, early Monday morning.

The burglaries happened to vehicles parked at homes in the community of Doral Isles, located near 110th Avenue and 64th Street.

At least a dozen cars have been targeted within the last month.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

