Police: French Bulldog puppy stolen during Miami burglary

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a French bulldog was apparently stolen during a burglary at a home in Miami Tuesday night.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim had returned to her home in the area of NW 66 Street and 17 Ave just before 10 p.m. She told investigators that her living room lights were on after she had turned them off before leaving that morning.

Please assist us in locating Jasmine, the French Bulldog, and the offender who took her during the commission of a burglary, on 11/28/17, at 1700 NW 66 ST. Call @MDCrimeStoppers with any information 📞 pic.twitter.com/lpR1dWiZzF — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 30, 2017

The woman immediately called police. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered the victim’s side window shattered.

The victim also noticed that her 5-month old French Bulldog named Jasmine was missing, along with several flat-screens and valuables.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

