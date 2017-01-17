Police chase that began in Collier County ends in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver and three passengers inside a car that led police on a cross county chase have surrendered.

Authorities began chasing the car on Alligator Alley in Collier County, Tuesday afternoon. The chase later entered into West Broward County.

The white Nissan sedan drove down Alligator Alley, where it pulled over briefly, and continued at a reduced speed, before pulling over a final time before the occupants inside surrendered to state troopers, putting their hands outside the windows of the car.

It appears that the subjects did not resist authorities, who had guns drawn on them, as they were taken into custody.

Deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office initially flagged the car due to illegal tints on the windows.

