Police chase ends in crash in SW Miami-Dade; 1 hospitalized

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase ended with a violent crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday night, sending one person to the hospital.

According to investigators, the SUV involved in the chase crashed violently into trees as it fled from Homestead and Miami-Dade Police. The crash knocked one tree over and left the SUV mangled.

Police have not said why they were pursuing the SUV.

Officers have shut down Southwest 288th Street and Southwest 145th Avenue.

No police officers were injured. Their cruisers sustained minor fender benders during the chase.

