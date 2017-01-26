Police chase ends in crash in Dania Beach, 1 in custody

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into a tree after trying to flee police in a chase that ended in Dania Beach.

Fort Lauderdale Police were chasing a white Range Rover, which was involved in an assault on a police officer in North Miami, earlier in January, according to police.

The chase came to an end in a parking lot, along Griffin Road and Northwest 25th Avenue, Thursday evening.

According to police, the vehicle was reported as stolen and was involved in an assault on a police officer in North Miami. Officials then put out a BOLO for the vehicle, which was spotted in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials said they received a notification that the vehicle was nearby in Dania Beach, so officers were on the lookout.

Police said they had been on the look out for the driver since Wednesday. They said he’s been all over South Florida targeting police and noted that he tried to run a police officer off the road in Miami, as well as another location.

One man was treated by paramedics and taken into police custody. The hood of the vehicle is smashed in after the driver crashed into a palm tree.

According to witnesses, the driver waited a while before getting out of the car. Police aimed their guns at the Range Rover and also brought out K-9 officers, and that’s when, witnesses said, the driver got out of the vehicle and complied with officers.

There are several officers on the scene, which is cordoned off by crime scene tape. The scene is still active.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.