Police catch suspect in Hollywood storage unit thefts

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have caught a man suspected of stealing from storage units.

According to police, they have arrested the man who was caught on surveillance camera as he broke into 14 storage units at Uncle Bob’s Storage in Hollywood, on Sunday.

The robbery occurred at the business’s facility, near North 78th Avenue and Sheridan Street.

Officials said the same man hit another storage unit, the week before.

