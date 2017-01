MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fatally struck a pedestrian in Margate, Tuesday morning.

According to Margate Police, an adult male was hit by a vehicle along 441 and Wynfield Boulevard, north of Copans Road.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the fatal collision.

