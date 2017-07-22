Police arrest Tamarac man accused of terrorizing neighbors

TAMARAC, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have arrested a Tamarac man accused of terrorizing his neighbors.

Forty-five-year-old Leonardo Benitez was arrested by a SWAT team, Friday, after barricading himself in his home near Northwest 70th Street and 71st Avenue.

According to police, hours earlier, Benitez knocked on his neighbors’ door asking to borrow sugar, and then demanded their banking information at gunpoint.

Investigators said Benitez pistol-whipped one of the victims — a 99-year old man who was later taken to the hospital.

Benitez now faces several charges, including home invasion with a firearm and battery.

