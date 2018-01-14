HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Hialeah are searching for an armed robber who, they said, targeted two gas stations on the same day and a check cashing store two weeks later.

Surveillance video captured the subject holding up a Shell gas station on Red Road and West Fourth Avenue, Dec. 29. He is seen posing as a customer before he pulls out a gun and demands the money in the register.

Detectives said the same crook robbed a nearby Speedway about 25 minutes later. They said he also robbed an Advance America in Hialeah on Friday night.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

