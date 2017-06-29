Police: 14-year-old shot at Eureka Park in SWMD

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting, Thursday morning, in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, the 14-year-old male was shot in the leg at Eureka Park, located at 18320 SW 119th Ave.

The teen was driven by his older brother to Jackson Memorial South, police said, in unknown condition.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted about the shooting and said this is a “heartless assault.”

Overnight cowardly shootings injure 14 & 16 year-old boys. These heartless assaults on our youth must end. Please break the silence. #Enough — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) June 29, 2017

Police have yet to release details of the possible subjects involved in the shooting as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

