Police: 11-year-old shot and wounded child in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy allegedly shot and wounded a 10-year-old boy at a home in Florida.

In a statement, St. Petersburg Police said the 10-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition with gunshot wounds in his arm and shoulder.

Police say he was shot around 10:30 a.m. Monday by the 11-year-old, who was “fooling around” with a gun that he didn’t think was loaded.

A 17-year-old was watching several children in the home when the 10-year-old was shot. Police said the teenager had brought the gun into the home.

In a statement, police said the 17-year-old had been charged with aggravated child abuse with culpable negligence.

