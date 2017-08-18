Police: 1 dead in NE Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials responded to the scene of a shooting that injured one person in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to a Miami-Dade Police spokesperson, one male was shot and killed while two other males fled the scene, around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Miami-Dade police and fire rescue both responded to the reported shooting in the area of 20210 NE 3rd Ct.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where a black SUV could be seen.

A tarp could also be seen inside the vehicle.

