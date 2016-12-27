Plantation Fire Department to receive PETA award

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida fire department will receive a high honor from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

A Compassionate Fire Department Award is on its way to the Plantation Fire Department, said a PETA spokesperson.

The award honors the department for rescuing a cat trapped inside the wall of a parking garage, Dec. 16. Firefighters spent hours chipping away at the concrete in order to pull the feline to safety.

The fire department will receive a framed certificate along with other gifts, including a box of vegan cookies and a plant-based diet book written by a Texas firefighter.

