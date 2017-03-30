WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane has finally been towed away after landing in the side of Alligator Alley, Wednesday night.

The Cessna single engine aircraft was taken to a rest stop, Thursday, after ending up on the grass of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 75, just west of U.S. 27, overnight.

Officials said the pilot and student on board had engine problems.

No vehicles were hit and no one was injured in the ordeal.

