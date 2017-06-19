Plane forced to land in grass after landing gear malfunctions

MIAMI (WSVN) - An airplane was forced to make a belly landing after its landing gear malfunctioned.

According to a Miami Executive Airport official, a Piper Cherokee plane with two people on board landed on the grass at the airport after its nose gear did not properly extend.

No injuries were reported.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed there were no injuries, as well.

