Plane forced to land in grass after landing gear malfunctions

MIAMI (WSVN) - An airplane was forced to make a belly landing after its landing gear malfunctioned.
According to a Miami Executive Airport official, a Piper Cherokee plane with two people on board landed on the grass at the airport after its nose gear did not properly extend.
No injuries were reported.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed there were no injuries, as well.
