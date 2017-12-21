Pitbull reveals changes to New Year’s Eve party

MIAMI (WSVN) - A celebrity celebration is just around the corner with Pitbull’s mega New Year’s Eve party at Bayfront Park.

It’s that time again to count down the New Year with Mr. 305.

“New Year’s Eve is so important to me. It’s all about giving back,” Pitbull said.

He spoke with 7News about his part in the highly anticipated yearly tradition, held at Bayfront Park. “It’s a special year because it’s the reboot, the recharge,” he said. “And we can give Miami what it deserves.”

The local rapper has been celebrating with South Florida for five years now, but this year, there will be a few changes.

The party cannot be watched on TV, so you have to be there to celebrate.

“We had a partnership with FOX for three years, and it became very TV driven,” Pitbull said. “So this year, we can perform the whole way through. We have DJs coming out, and it’s nothing but what Miami knows how to do best, which is get off the chain, off the glass, off the flip, off the everything. In layman’s terms, party!”

Pitbull will be performing on Dec. 31 with a two-hour show. The lineup also includes DJ Laz and DJ I Am Chino.

Mr. Worldwide performed in the Big Apple years ago, and that’s when he got the idea of bringing the fun to the 305.

“No disrespect to New York. We love New York, we got love for New York. But would you rather be freezing to the point you have to thaw out to put your hands in the air?” said Pitbull. “Some people wear diapers because they have to stay in the same spot for 14 hours. Or [would you rather] be in Miami, beautiful, sexy, energetic off the chain folks? I’ll let you decide that one.”

That sounds like an easy one.

You can buy tickets for the VIP Worldwide Food and Wine Party, where guests can enjoy unlimited food, drinks and a champagne toast.

This Miami native enjoys giving back to his community, whether its through our local hospitals or by building schools, like SLAM Miami in Little Havana. New Year’s Eve is no exception.

“It feels so good to be able to give back to the city that made me,” Pitbull said. “When I say Mr. 305, Mr. Worldwide, Miami-Dade born and raised, you have no idea how proud I am to say that. So to be able to give back and ring in the New Year — priceless.”

It’s gonna be a good time! And in true Miami style, the party kicks off at Bayfront Park at 8 p.m., New Year’s Eve, for free.

If you’re interested in the VIP Worldwide Food and Wine event, click here.

