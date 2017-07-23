MIAMI (WSVN) - Some pioneering police officers received high honors at a ceremony in Overtown, Saturday.

Miami’s Police Benevolent Association teamed up with the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum to recognize five individuals who paved the way for the inclusion and advancement of African-American officers in the department.

Today we honor our forefathers at MPD's Inaugural First Five Pioneer Award Ceremony at the Black Police Precinct👮🏾 pic.twitter.com/8lmgN6w8eR — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 22, 2017

“We believe that by honoring them, we show them homage for what they went through so that we can have the jobs that we’re able to have today,” said Miami Police spokesperson Chiquita Butler.

The First Five Pioneer Awards were given out at the museum in Overtown, which honors the African-American men and women who chose to serve and protect their community during the pre-civil rights era.

Among the honorees were retired Miami Police chief Clarence Dickson and the City of Miami’s first black dispatcher, Carolyn Pates.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.