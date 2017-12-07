Pinecrest man accused of assaulting women in South Carolina

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Pinecrest man accused of assaulting women near a university campus several states away, all while posing as an Uber driver.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Farris Kaloti targeted young women and held them against their will near the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Police reports detail the disturbing details. The reports state Kaloti preyed on young women, offering rides to an 18- and 21-year-old.

But instead of bringing them where they wanted to go, the police reports state, he trapped them in the car.

One of the women was taken to the hospital after an assault.

“As long as you have a car and a phone, you could probably do this crime,” said one passer-by in South Carolina.

“I just thought people have a strange way of satisfying themselves,” said another passer-by.

As police pinpointed their suspect, Kaloti’s story spread to South Florida. A Pinecrest detective recognized his face in the news as a frequent customer at a Whole Foods on South Dixie Highway.

Kaloti also caught the eye of another customer at the supermarket.

Officers set up surveillance and quickly captured their man.

In a statement, Pinecrest spokesperson Michelle Hammontree said, “The reason that police acted immediately is because they wanted to protect the public in case he did something similar in this area.”

It remains unknown why Kaloti was in South Carolina in the first place, or whether he has committed any crimes in South Florida.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

