Person rushed to hospital after being shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the City of Miami.

Miami Police responded to the scene of the shooting at Northwest 12th Avenue and 11th Street in Miami, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene on 12th Avenue, which was closed to traffic, at around 1:30 p.m.

A gray Chevy SUV could be seen with the driver’s side window blown out, and a man, who police had in handcuffs, was seated on a median next to the van. In front of the van was a pool of blood.

Police then helped the subject in cuffs stand up, walked him to a Miami Police cruiser and put him in the backseat.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The 12th Avenue bridge remains closed as the investigation at the scene continues.

