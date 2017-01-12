Pedestrian struck and killed in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck in the street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Northwest 95th Street and Seventh Avenue, Thursday morning.

Police blocked off the area in order to conduct an investigation, causing a slight delay in traffic.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with officials.

