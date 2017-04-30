PORT MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — A passenger on board a cruise ship headed to Jamaica suffered a medical emergency, causing the vessel to return to PortMiami, early Sunday.

The Carnival Sensation was en route to Ocho Rios when the passenger suffered what officials described as a severe medical condition, late Saturday night.

In a statement issued Sunday, a Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson said, “The guest was disembarked to a Miami-Dade Rescue vessel and was taken to a shoreside medical facility.”

The spokesperson further stated that the delay forced the ship to cancel a stop in Grand Cayman, one of its ports of call. The Sensation is still scheduled to return to PortMiami on Thursday.

Carnival has issued a 20 percent discount on a future cruise to guests.

