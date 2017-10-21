HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital celebrated the grand opening of a new unit, Saturday.

Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah held a community event to mark the opening of its Clinical Decision Unit, an observation area that will provide ongoing patient care, diagnostic testing and assessment.

I posted a new video to Facebook https://t.co/amq6QFXdy5 — Palmetto General (@PalmettoGeneral) October 21, 2017

The festive occasion included art exhibits, food trucks and free health screenings.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.