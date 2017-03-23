Package containing dentures stolen from Davie house

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie woman is questioning what she will do after a man stole a set of dentures made specifically for her, earlier this month.

After surviving a devastating car accident back in December, Kiki Salas said she is lucky to be alive. However, the crash left her badly injured, sustaining a severely burned foot, a broken thigh, a shattered jaw and leaving her without most of her front teeth.

“I could tell when I looked in the mirror, like when I somewhat opened it, I had missing teeth in the front,” Salas said. “I was sad. I was miserable, depressed. I didn’t know what I was gonna do.”

Salas’s friends helped her raise the several hundred dollars necessary to have a set of temporary dentures until they can raise the several thousand dollars needed for dental surgery.

“I was excited,” Salas said. “I was like, at least I won’t look so crazy when I step out with missing teeth.”

Salas had the set of dentures sent to her friend’s home, located near 66th Terrace and 41st Place in Davie. When she did not receive the dentures, Salas contacted the company, who said the order was delivered on March 16.

When Salas checked the surveillance cameras at the home, the footage showed that at around 3:45 p.m., a man walked up to the front door and grabbed the package.

“I thought I was gonna be a little bit happy. Now this is happening — somebody came and stole my package?” Salas said. “I was devastated.”

She is now hopeful that someone recognizes the man and will call police. “I’m pretty sure he just looked at it and said ‘Huh, I don’t need this,’ and dumped it somewhere. But, me, somebody that actually needs it, it’s breaking my heart.”

The man was wearing dark clothes and sunglasses. The back of his shirt appeared to say MILLER.

Salas’ friends said they will continue to fundraise for her surgery and for another pair of dentures.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

