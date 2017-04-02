Over 250 classic cars on display at cancer research fundraiser

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The third annual Cars for a Cure fundraiser rode into Miami Lakes, Sunday afternoon.

More than 250 classic cars lined Main Street at the showcase, presented by AutoNation. The event featured food vendors, as well as a “touch zone” where car fans could give the models an up-close look.

Proceeds from the Miami Lakes Cars for a Cure benefit the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a partner of the University of Miami Health System.

