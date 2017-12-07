Over 12 tons of cocaine seized, offloaded in South Florida

The United States Coast Guard have offloaded more than 12 tons of cocaine, Thursday, at Port Everglades.

According to the USCG, the 12.4 tons of cocaine has an estimated street value of $378 million. Through 10 missions off the coast of Central and South America and near international waters off the Eastern Pacific Ocean, the Coast Guard was able to retrieve the contraband from suspected smuggling vessels.

The missions took place between mid-October and late November.

The USCG said the cutter Escanaba was aided by three USCG cutters and a Royal Canadian Navy ship.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.