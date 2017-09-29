Suspicious package triggers evacuation of Miami fire station

MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire station in Miami was evacuated after, officials said, someone left a suspicious package outside the building and took off running, Friday night.

City of Miami Fire Rescue evacuated Station 6 in the area of Northwest 36th Street and Seventh Avenue because of the package left propped against the front door.

According to officials, a person came up to the door, rang the doorbell, left what appears to be a shipping tube and took off. There were about 11 firefighters inside the station at the the time.

Miami Police have blocked off the street for one block north and one block south of the station. The bomb squad later arrived at the scene.

Officials said what makes the situation suspicious is that the tube is addressed to a firefighter who died five years ago.

Police are now searching for the person who left the package.

