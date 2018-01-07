Officials: Minor fatally shot, officer injured in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, officials said, a minor was shot and killed in a Homestead neighborhood, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a police officer sustained injuries in connection to the incident, but he was not shot.

7News cameras captured Homestead Police officers at the scene of the shooting, along the 200 block of Southwest 14th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fatality is a male minor. They did not specify his age.

Officials said the police officer probably fell and was likely transported to an area hospital.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.