MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials have lifted a boil water notice that was issued for parts of Miami.

According to officials, residents living in the area of Northwest 29th Street and North Miami Avenue are no longer under a boil water advisory.

The warning was issued as a precaution due to crews working on a new main sewer line.

