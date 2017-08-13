Off-duty officer involved in fatal Miami Lakes shooting

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami police officer was involved in a shooting in Miami Lakes that left one person dead, Sunday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, there was an altercation between a male and a female. Officials said the off-duty officer responded to the female being attacked after he heard her screaming for help, around 7:20 a.m.

Shots were fired.

The male succumbed to his injuries and died on the scene. The female victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

A witness said she heard about seven shots fired at around 7 a.m. The witness said there was a guy holding a woman by the neck with a knife over her throat and that a police officer asked the man to let the woman go, but he did not.

Miami-Dade County and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating this shooting.

