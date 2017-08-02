NWMD home catches fire with person inside

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade home caught on fire, Wednesday, while an occupant was inside.

7SkyForceHD hovered over the scene just after noon, where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were seen battling the flames. The fire, which appeared to have begun on the roof, spread to other parts of the home while occupants were believed to have been inside.

This was an abandoned single-family home, but officials said, at least one person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as crews continue to investigate the scene.

