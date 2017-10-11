NSU receives preliminary accreditation for medical school

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nova Southeastern University has made a major medical milestone in Fort Lauderdale.

The South Florida university’s College of Allopathic Medicine received preliminary accreditation on Wednesday.

The accreditation allows the new medical school to accept its first class of 50 students into its doctor of medicine program in the upcoming fall term.

NSU is now the eighth MD program in Florida and one of only 148 in the entire country.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.