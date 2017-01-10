Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship will soon depart from PortMiami

PORT MIAMI (WSVN) — Norwegian Cruise Line announced today that Norwegian Bliss, the brand’s sixteenth ship, will seasonally home port in Miami in the winter of 2018.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. President and CEO Frank Del Rio and Andy Stuart, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, shared the news, alongside Miami-Dade County officials, at a ceremony held at the company’s corporate offices in Miami, Tuesday.

“We are incredibly excited to announce that we are once again bringing our newest and most innovative ship to Miami, with the arrival of Norwegian Bliss in November 2018,” said Stuart. “As the Caribbean is our most sought-after winter destination, there was no question that Norwegian Bliss would sail from Miami. This incredibly dynamic ship will offer stunning ocean views from almost every venue, spacious and thoughtfully designed accommodations that fit with every cruiser’s needs, and a variety of exciting and engaging venues that will continue Norwegian’s history of innovation in providing the ultimate dining and entertainment experiences at sea.”

#NorwegianBLISS to cruise Miami to the Caribbean in Winter 2018! 2 observation lounges, cabins for families & more!https://t.co/H3K8MeZJbe pic.twitter.com/SXvFBSN2H8 — Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) January 10, 2017

Beginning on Nov. 17, 2018, Norwegian Bliss will sail seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises each Saturday from PortMiami, featuring calls in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands and Nassau, Bahamas.

According to the brand, “Norwegian Bliss will have accommodations for everyone on board, with options ranging from staterooms designed for solo travelers, family-friendly connecting staterooms, ultra chic suites and more.”

For more information, click here.

