Northwest Miami-Dade warehouse catches fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews were on the scene of a warehouse fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a two alarm fire, located at 5357 N.W. 35th Ct, sometime before 5:30 a.m., Wednesday.

“We came in early in the morning and I saw a lot of smoke coming out of it,” said Jorge Vera, who works nearby and called 911, “so I gave them a call, so I feel really good about it man.”

According to officials, there were several vehicles inside the warehouse along with other combustible contents, making it a safety challenge for firefighters.

Upon their arrival, crews said they saw heavy black smoke billowing from the building.

7Skyforce flew over the scene shortly after, where only light white smoke could be seen thanks to the fire department’s quick response.

Police had blocked off Northwest 54th Street, east and westbound, between 35th and 36th Avenue. It has since reopened.

No injuries were reported.

