Northeast storm causes flight cancellations and delays in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A late-season storm in the Northeast has caused hundreds of flights to be either cancelled or delayed at airports across the country, including in South Florida.

As of noon, Tuesday, the powerful nor’easter grounded more than 6,000 flights across the country.

The worst of the effects were being felt at airports in New York, New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia and the D.C. area.

Here in South Florida, hundreds of passengers were feeling the frustration.

By noon, there were 109 flight cancellations and four delays at Miami International Airport. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, there were 156 cancellations and 44 delays.

10:30 AM Travel Advisory. #StellaBlizzard is causing 44 delays and 156 cancellations at #FLL. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) March 14, 2017

However, these numbers may change. Officials advise those traveling on Tuesday to call their airline directly to get their flight status.

Storm in Northeast is causing some scheduling disruptions. Please contact your airline for flight status and updates. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) March 14, 2017

The nor’easter came a week after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60s, and less than a week before the official start of spring.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.