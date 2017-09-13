North Miami issues precautionary water boil

MIAMI (WSVN) - A precautionary water boil has been issued in North Miami, Wednesday.

City officials have issued a precautionary water boil ordinance due to water main breaks in the area.

North Miami residents are advised to boil all water that will be used for consumption including drinking, cooking and making ice, as well as brushing teeth and washing dishes.

The water boil issue will remain in effect until problem is resolved and bacteriological surveys confirm that the water is safe.

For updates on the ordinance, go to http://www.northmiamifl.gov/.

