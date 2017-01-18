New surveillance released of fatal close-range shooting at Lauderhill seafood market

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are combing through new surveillance video footage released Tuesday in hopes it will show who fatally shot a man outside a Lauderhill seafood market.

The new video released shows the scene of the Lobster and Seafood Warehouse, near the 1800 block of Northwest 38th Avenue in Lauderhill. The shooting occurred on Monday, at 5:30 p.m.

The victim, 34-year-old Gary Wallock, could be seen walking out of the market, alongside his girlfriend. According to police, they have other angles of surveillance video which shows a man allegedly lurking on the other side of the store, waiting for the couple.

Once Wallock and his girlfriend walk to their car, police said, the man pulled out a gun and shot Wallock at close range, several times.

“There were a lot of people. It’s a very busy area. It is Monday night; it’s of course a holiday,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Greg Solowsky on the evening of the shooting. “Our detectives are reaching out to everybody that was possibly here at the time. We are speaking with some witnesses that remain on the scene, and we’re still trying to get their versions of the accounts that led up to this.”

Wallock’s girlfriend managed to get away. It appears she was not injured.

The victim died on the scene. He’s originally from Jamaica and had not been in the United States very long.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

