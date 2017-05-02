Navy SEAL service dog walks again after receiving prosthetic leg

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A retired Navy SEAL’s service dog is walking again after being badly injured by a speeding truck in Fort Lauderdale.

Maggie, an 8-year-old Labrador Retriever, received a new prosthetic leg and care from doctors, according to a spokesperson, at Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists.

Maggie’s owner, John Brophy, was walking her on Las Olas Isle in November when a truck struck the dog and caused extensive damage to her hind leg.

Brophy and a nearby neighbor rushed Maggie to Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists, where she was immediately admitted to the ICU.

Doctors had to amputate Maggie’s leg the following day.

The Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists spokesperson added that Maggie’s wounds are completely healed as of Tuesday. “We are so pleased with the strides Maggie has made through this long recovery process,” said Dr. Jennifer Bibevski in a news release. “With more time, care and regular checkups we are optimistic that she will resume a very normal and happy life.”

Maggie’s medical bills were reportedly paid for by The Pet’s Tree of Hope fun, which was created by the Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists.

