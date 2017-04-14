Navy sailor from Miami saves elderly woman’s life during flight

(WSVN) - A Navy sailor from Miami helped save the life of an elderly woman when she suffered a medical emergency during an international flight.

Hospital Corpsman Christopher Marroquin briefly told a fellow passenger about his job before dozing off while on his flight to Japan on Tuesday. But he was soon woken up to help an 80-year-old woman who was found unresponsive by flight attendants.

“When I was woken up I just thought about getting to her and seeing if I could be of assistance,” Marroquin said. “As I got to her, a physician got there at the same time. He took her pulse and found her unresponsive, so we decided to do CPR.”

Marroquin performed three cycles of CPR on the woman before he and the physician used a defibrillator to revive her.

The woman was closely monitored for the remainder of the flight and turned over to Japanese medical teams upon arrival.

The Navy said Marroquin’s heroics displayed the real-life applications of his military training.

“As soon as I knew that I could be of assistance I just resorted back to what I learned from my trainings a corpsman,” he said. “It was like second nature.”

