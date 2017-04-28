Multiple people hospitalized after 10 car crash on I-95

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were rushed to the hospital, Friday morning, after a 10 vehicle crash along Interstate 95.

The crash involving a dump truck, happened sometime before 9 a.m., along the northbound lanes of I-95, near Sample Road.

According to officials, multiple people were injured–four were transported to Broward Health North as trauma alerts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

