Multi-car crash temporarily halts traffic on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in North Miami have reopened following a multi-car crash, Thursday morning.

Seven vehicles were involved in the pile up on I-95, which occurred near 135th Street and blocked three lanes of the general purpose lanes as well as the express lanes

The crash forced officials to block off the southbound lanes of the highway, causing a major delay during the morning commute.

One person transported with minor injuries.

The scene has since been cleared.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.