MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of new, more durable plastic poles have been installed along the Express Lanes of Interstate 95.

The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol completed the installation, Friday. More than 16,000 poles were placed along the Express Lanes to help increase drovers’ safety.

The completion happened as a South Florida lawmaker filed a bill to eliminate the Express Lanes on Florida’s highways.

Republican State Senator Frank Artiles said FHP statistics show that Express Lanes have fueled an increase in accidents, totaling more than 12,000 in the last three years.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.