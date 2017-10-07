Missing Opa-locka girl, father found near Tampa

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Pinellas County have located a 4-year-old South Florida girl who, police said, went missing after her father picked her up last weekend.

According to Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Joelis Delgado safely near Tampa, Saturday.

Officials said her father, Joel Delgado, had made arrangements with her mother to pick her up on Sept. 30 with the intent of returning her to her Opa-locka home on Monday. However, they were not seen or heard from until this weekend.

Police said the girl was found with her father. Dobson said Joel had seen himself on the news and contacted Opa-locka Police to notify them of their location.

At one point, investigators believed the child had been abducted, but they have not commented on whether or not they believe that to have been the case.

Joel has not been charged.

Joelis will be reunited with her mother in Opa-locka sometime on Saturday.

Authorities continue to investigate.

