Miami Seaquarium, UM unveil Coral Reef restoration exhibit

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium and the University of Miami teamed up to unveil a coral reef restoration exhibit.

The Miami Seaquarium and the UM’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science unveiled their “Rescue a Reef” exhibition, Wednesday.

The display has a 500-gallon jewel tank aquarium, showing off the school’s coral reef restoration program.

This project aims to educate guests on reef conservation.

“The Miami community is directly affected by the reef decline we are seeing, so this exhibit is a way to teach them the importance of these coral reefs and how research is actively restoring them and how they can get involved,” said Research Associate Dalton Hesley.

The exhibit is on display in the park’s main building, along with with educational graphics that show restoration techniques.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.